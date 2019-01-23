Armed robberies in Euless could be connected to others across the area, police say

Three armed robberies that happened in a short time span in Euless on Tuesday night could be connected to other similar robberies across the area, according to the Euless Police Department.

The robberies happened between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. Each one happened in parking lots of apartment complexes within a four block area, police said in a news release. Police did not say where the complexes are located.

In each robbery, the victim was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victims and demanded money, police said.

When all three victims told the men they didn’t have money, the thieves took jewelry, credit cards and cellphones, police said.

The men were wearing dark colored clothing and ski masks.

Euless police are working with other agencies across the area to develop leads.