Crime

Armed robberies in Euless could be connected to others across the area, police say

By Nichole Manna

January 23, 2019 12:55 PM

Three armed robberies that happened in Euless on Tuesday night could be connected to other similar robberies across the area, according to the Euless Police Department.
Three armed robberies that happened in Euless on Tuesday night could be connected to other similar robberies across the area, according to the Euless Police Department. Euless Police via Facebook
Three armed robberies that happened in Euless on Tuesday night could be connected to other similar robberies across the area, according to the Euless Police Department. Euless Police via Facebook
EULESS

Three armed robberies that happened in a short time span in Euless on Tuesday night could be connected to other similar robberies across the area, according to the Euless Police Department.

The robberies happened between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. Each one happened in parking lots of apartment complexes within a four block area, police said in a news release. Police did not say where the complexes are located.

In each robbery, the victim was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victims and demanded money, police said.

When all three victims told the men they didn’t have money, the thieves took jewelry, credit cards and cellphones, police said.

The men were wearing dark colored clothing and ski masks.

Euless police are working with other agencies across the area to develop leads.

Officers believe that a drug deal went wrong and one party attempted to rob the other. Both parties got in their vehicles and exchanged gunfire. The suspects involved caused several minor accidents while fleeing the scene.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

northeast-tarrant

fort-worth

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  