Northeast Tarrant

Skeletal remains found at DFW Airport are human, officials say

By Nichole Manna

January 22, 2019 01:25 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto
FORT WORTH

Bones found by contractors at DFW Airport are human, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Carol Walker, spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office, said an identification hasn’t been made and the investigation is in progress and expected to last about three months.

It’s unknown how old or how long the bones had been at the airport.

The bones were found by contractors on Jan. 14 during a site survey near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate Avenue, officials said.

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

