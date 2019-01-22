Skeletal remains found at DFW Airport are human, officials say

Bones found by contractors at DFW Airport are human, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Carol Walker, spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office, said an identification hasn’t been made and the investigation is in progress and expected to last about three months.

It’s unknown how old or how long the bones had been at the airport.

The bones were found by contractors on Jan. 14 during a site survey near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate Avenue, officials said.