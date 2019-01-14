Fort Worth

Police investigate discovery of possible skeletal remains found at DFW Airport

By Mitch Mitchell

January 14, 2019 08:48 PM

Police are investigating the discovery of possible skeletal remains at DFW Airport
Police are investigating the discovery of possible skeletal remains at DFW Airport Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Police are investigating the discovery of possible skeletal remains at DFW Airport Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

Police are investigating whether bones found by contractors at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport are human skeletal remains, according to authorities.

Contractors reported finding what appears to be skeletal remains during a site survey near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate Avenue, an airport official said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office and detectives with the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety are investigating.

The workers found the remains in March 2016 while they were digging a trench at the corner of Lexington and Weatherford in downtown Fort Worth.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

weatherford-star-telegram

crime

northeast-tarrant

Mitch Mitchell

Mitch Mitchell is an award-winning reporter covering courts and crime for the Star-Telegram. Additionally, Mitch’s past coverage on municipal government, healthcare and social services beats allow him to bring experience and context to the stories he writes.

  Comments  