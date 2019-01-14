Police investigate discovery of possible skeletal remains found at DFW Airport

Police are investigating whether bones found by contractors at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport are human skeletal remains, according to authorities.

Contractors reported finding what appears to be skeletal remains during a site survey near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate Avenue, an airport official said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office and detectives with the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety are investigating.

