Crime

Police chase robbery suspect into Tarrant County, back to Dallas County. 3 in custody

By Nichole Manna

January 17, 2019 11:11 AM

By
DALLAS

Law enforcement units in Dallas chased a robbery suspect into Tarrant County and then back into Dallas County, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

After about a 15 minute chase, three people were taken into custody after the driver stopped near a field in a residential area on Barlow Avenue in Oak Cliff, according to scanner traffic and a live video feed.

Two suspects appeared to be men and the third a woman.

At one point, the hood of the driver’s gray sedan blew up and covered the windshield. As the driver exited Interstate 30, the back tire blew.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.

A police chase through Fort Worth lasted for almost an hour Wednesday morning before the car was stopped on Jacksboro Highway at West Loop 820 just before 11 a.m. and the suspect arrested not long afterward.

