Police chase robbery suspect into Tarrant County, back to Dallas County. 3 in custody

Law enforcement units in Dallas chased a robbery suspect into Tarrant County and then back into Dallas County, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

POLICE CHASE: Officers have chased a Dallas robbery suspect into Tarrant County. The chase is now heading east on I-30. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/qJvgtGZzcJ pic.twitter.com/BJJY6qtoHh — WFAA (@wfaa) January 17, 2019

After about a 15 minute chase, three people were taken into custody after the driver stopped near a field in a residential area on Barlow Avenue in Oak Cliff, according to scanner traffic and a live video feed.

Two suspects appeared to be men and the third a woman.

At one point, the hood of the driver’s gray sedan blew up and covered the windshield. As the driver exited Interstate 30, the back tire blew.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.