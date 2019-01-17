Police chase robbery suspect into Tarrant County, back to Dallas County. 3 in custody

Law enforcement units in Dallas chased a robbery suspect into Tarrant County and then back into Dallas County, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.
After about a 15 minute chase, three people were taken into custody after the driver stopped near a field in a residential area on Barlow Avenue in Oak Cliff, according to scanner traffic and a live video feed.
Two suspects appeared to be men and the third a woman.
At one point, the hood of the driver’s gray sedan blew up and covered the windshield. As the driver exited Interstate 30, the back tire blew.
This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.
