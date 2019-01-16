Crime

Man found shot to death in Fort Worth park is identified

By Nichole Manna

January 16, 2019 05:22 PM

A man who was killed in a Fort Worth park on Saturday morning has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office said 30-year-old Christopher Reyes died of gunshot wounds to his head, spine and chest.

Reyes lived in Justin and was found dead in a grassy area of Titus Paulsel Park just after 11 a.m.

Fort Worth police have released little information about his death, and have just said that homicide detectives are investigating.

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

