Man found shot to death in Fort Worth park is identified

A man who was killed in a Fort Worth park on Saturday morning has been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office said 30-year-old Christopher Reyes died of gunshot wounds to his head, spine and chest.

Reyes lived in Justin and was found dead in a grassy area of Titus Paulsel Park just after 11 a.m.

Fort Worth police have released little information about his death, and have just said that homicide detectives are investigating.

