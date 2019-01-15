Warrant issued for ex-Dallas priest accused of molesting 3 boys more than a decade ago

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Dallas priest after reports were made that he molested three minors more than a decade ago.

The Diocese of Dallas announced in August that Edmundo Paredes, 70, was accused of sexually abusing minors at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. The diocese had learned about the accusations last February and said they immediately made a police report, but “respected the victims’ request not to make the allegations public.”

The accusations came from three men who said that criminal sexual acts occurred when they were in their mid-teens. The diocese said they found the accusations to be credible.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant for sexual assault was issued to the Dallas Police Department on Jan. 10. The offense date is July 8, 1994.

Paredes was removed from the ministry in June 2017 after he was accused of financial misconduct at his parish.

He has since left the Dallas area and his whereabouts are unknown, according to a report from The Dallas Morning News. The diocese told the paper he may have returned to the Philippines.