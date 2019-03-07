Bank robber apologizes to clerk, says ‘I need money for my kids,’ police say

A man accused of robbing two banks within two weeks said he needed the money for his kids, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

LaBrandon Marquise Gill is accused of going into Pinnacle Bank, at 2961 Southwest Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson, just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 and writing a note on a withdrawal slip that contained the words bundles and $10,000.

As the clerk was trying to read the note, charging documents say that Gill said: “Make this easy for me. I’m sorry. I need money for my kids.”

The teller gave Gill money and he left.

Police found the suspect getting into a car on surveillance footage from a door-bell camera on a nearby house.

Police also tied Gill to a robbery of Chase Bank at 421 Alta Mere on the afternoon of Feb. 28.

Gill wrote on a withdrawal slip the amount of money he needed, according to the document. When the teller asked what he wished to withdraw, Gill told him he had a sick son, and then issued a second note demanding money, according to the document.

Police said Gill cased several other banks, including Wells Fargo and Pinnacle Bank locations in Fort Worth. Then, on March 4, the same man was seen casing three other banks in the Fort Worth and Saginaw, according to the documents.

Using video footage from the banks, officers say they were able to determine each suspect was Gill because of his unique tattoos.

Later on March 4, the Fort Worth Police Department released photos of Gill from one of the banks. The next day, two people sent in tips identifying the man as Gill. Tattoos that were seen on Gill’s Facebook page matched the tattoos of the robber, the document says.

Gill was arrested on Thursday in Amarillo on a federal charge of bank robbery, according to court documents.