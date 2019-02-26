FBI: Businesses nationwide might have been victims of insurance, pension plan fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking to identify businesses nationwide that may be victims of an alleged insurance and pension plan fraud scheme.

Businesses that purchased policies from American Labor Alliance (ALA) or one of its many subsidiaries nationwide should contact their state insurance regulator to ensure the validity of their policies, the FBI said in a news release. Anyone who thinks their business might be a victim should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send an email to WCVictims@fbi.gov.

The scheme involved workers’ compensation insurance, health care insurance and pension plans.

ALA and two of its executives were charged with mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, and money laundering in January.

“Court documents allege ALA and its subsidiaries sold what was purported to be workers’ compensation coverage that, in actuality, may offer no coverage,” the release said. “From at least 2011 onward, ALA offered what it purported to be a retirement pension plan to its clients, known by a variety of names including ‘ALA Trust,’ the ‘ALA Retirement Plan Trust,’ or the ‘ALA Retirement Plan and Trust,’ that may also be invalid.“

ALA is also accused of offering a broad range of financial services to potential clients, including tax preparation and drafting of incorporation and other documents.

“It fraudulently marketed itself as a special type of labor organization under federal law and advertised that its customers could join ALA and receive financial services,” the release said.