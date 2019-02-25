Unidentified man in killing of a Valero clerk wore this jacket, police say

Detectives with the Lewisville Police Department have released images of a jacket worn by one of the suspects in the Feb. 15 killing of a gas station clerk.

The jacket is believed to be a reversible Adidas hooded zip-up. One side is Navy blue with three white stripes along the arms, chest and the back. The reverse side is a gray material with a small Adidas logo on the left side of the chest and a larger Adidas logo on the back.

The images released are not of the actual clothing worn during the crime, but samples from the same clothing line, police said.

Police have also released a sketch of one of the suspects. He is described as a young adult, light-skinned African-American male with straight teeth and an athletic build. His face is thin but appears fuller around the mouth. He may have dreadlocks of an unknown length.

Lewisville Police released this composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a shooting death and armed robbery at a Valero gas station. Lewisville Police Department Courtesy

The second suspect was only described as an older man.

Detectives are still asking that anyone who was in the area of East Corporate Drive, from southbound I-35 to Highway 121 business, between the hours of 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 12:30 a.m. Feb. 15, and witnessed anything that could assist in resolving the case to call 972-219-TIPS (8477).





The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. A customer walked in as the robbery was occurring and noticed the injured clerk, who was later identified as Ashraf Lakhani.

Rewards totaling up to $11,000 are being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrests and indictments of the two suspects.