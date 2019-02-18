Have you seen this man? Lewisville police say he may be involved in Valero shooting

Lewisville police is offering a reward for information about a Valero robbery that left a store clerk dead.

Detectives continue to investigate the Feb. 15 shooting at the Valero Convenience Store, 300 E. Corporate Drive. A customer apparently interrupted the robbery around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The customer found the clerk, later identified as Ashraf Lakhani, lying on the floor. She was taken to Medical City Plano hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police are looking for two black men seen leaving the store just after the shooting.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

With the help of witnesses, police developed a composite sketch of one suspect.

Police described that suspect as a young adult, light-skinned, black male with straight teeth and an athletic build. He may have dreadlocks of an unknown length, police said.





The only information available about the second suspect is that he is an older man.

Detectives have reviewed surveillance video from the robbery that contains details only the suspects and true witnesses would know. Releasing anything beyond what is already public risks jeopardizing the investigation, the department said.

Lewisville police is asking anyone with any information to call 972-219-TIPS (8477).







Oak Farms Dairy is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictments of the suspects.