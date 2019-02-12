Crime

Former Lewisville resident accused of human trafficking, sexual assault of teenage girl

By Nichole Manna

February 12, 2019 06:08 PM

A former Lewisville resident was arrested last week in California on charges of human trafficking and sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was known to him, police said.

Christopher Allan Boyer was arrested in Santa Rosa, Calif., and brought back to Texas by investigators, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department.

The girl’s mother contacted police in January to report that she had run away to live with Boyer in California. Investigators later learned that Boyer enticed the girl to move to California, police said.

Boyer is a former resident of Lewisville who moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., last November, said Capt. Dan Rochelle of the Lewisiville Police Department.

Boyer is accused of sexually assaulting the girl over the course of several years, police said.

The Star-Telegram does not identify the victims of sexual assault.

No other information was released.

