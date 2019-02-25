Texas

Dak Prescott’s dog escaped from his home and bit someone, Frisco police say

By Nichole Manna

February 25, 2019 05:32 PM

Frisco police say a dog owned by Dak Prescott escaped his home on Monday morning and bit someone. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Frisco police say a dog owned by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott escaped from his home on Monday morning and bit someone.

Officers were sent to the area of Hilton Head Lane and Princess Caroline Court at 10:51 a.m., police said in a news release.

A resident saw two loose dogs fighting with their dog through a fence, police said. The resident tried to stop the fight but was bitten by one of the loose dogs. The injuries were not life-threatening but the resident was taken to a local hospital by the Frisco Fire Department.

Officers captured both loose dogs and found that they are owned by Cowboys quarterback Rayne “Dak” Prescott, who was not at home. The dogs were able to leave Prescott’s home through an “unsecure door,” police said.

The dog that bit the resident will remain in quarantine at the Collin County Animal Shelter for 10 days. The other dog was returned to “a representative at Mr. Prescott’s home,” police said.

The offense of having a dog at large is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500, police said.

The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

