Texas

Robbers accused of pistol-whipping Trophy Club store clerk arrested, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 28, 2019 11:35 AM

Two robbery suspects — one of them 16 years old — were in custody Thursday, accused of robbing convenience stores in Denton and Trophy Club.

The suspects were arrested early Thursday in Keller after police saw a vehicle near a 7-Eleven there that matched the suspects’ vehicle.

In the Trophy Club holdup, the suspects pistol-whipped an employee and forced him to hand over cash, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the adult suspect and the name of the teen will not be released because he is a juvenile.

The suspects are accused of holding up a 7-Eleven in Denton about 12:30 a.m., then fleeing. Witnesses gave Denton police a description of the suspects’ vehicle.

At 1:20 a.m., Trophy Club police responded to a robbery call at a 7-Eleven at 2101 Texas 114. An employee told police he was pistol-whipped and forced to hand over money. The employee was taken to a local hospital and his condition was not available. Detectives determined the suspects were likely the ones involved in the Denton robbery, police said.

Keller police located a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle at about 3 a.m. near a 7-Eleven in Keller. Keller police stopped the vehicle and found evidence including a weapon related to the Trophy Club robbery, police said.

The two suspects were arrested without incident.

