Officials identify sexual assault suspect arrested after North Texas police chase

Officials have identified a sexual assault suspect as a Crowley man who led authorities on a high-speed chase through two North Texas counties before crashing.

The suspect is Aaron Alexander Smith, 28, who was in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday facing charges of aggravated assault of a child and evading arrest.

Smith was arrested Tuesday just weeks before he was scheduled to appear in court next month in Fort Worth on an assault charge.

The chase began in Johnson County shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies had responded to a report of a sexual assault of a child at an address in Johnson County, according to Deputy Aaron Pitts. Before deputies arrived at the address, the suspect fled and a resident followed him.

At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were alerted to be on the lookout for a suspect in an ongoing investigation.





Troopers attempted to stop the suspect later identified as Smith, who was driving a maroon and silver Chevrolet pickup. Fort Worth and North Richland Hills police assisted in the pursuit..

Speeds reached more than 90 mph on Northeast Loop 820 near the Hurst and Fort Worth city limits, according to police reports.





The suspect exited the loop and drove into a North Richland Hills neighborhood, slowing down to 40 mph.





The suspect crashed into a Nissan SUV in North Richland Hills, North Richland Hills police said. He was arrested at the scene.

Smith had a hearing scheduled on July 8 in Criminal District Court No. 372 in Fort Worth on an assault charge, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The assault occurred in Crowley on Aug. 28, 2018. Details of the assault were not available.

Smith was in jail Wednesday in lieu of $215,000 bail.





“We are investigating allegations that were made prior to his incident with DPS,” Pitts said in a Wednesday email.