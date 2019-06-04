Sexual assault suspect crashes after high-speed chase in North Texas, police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A suspect in the sexual assault of a child led authorities on a chase through Johnson and Tarrant counties Tuesday afternoon. The chase reached speeds of 95 mph before the suspect crashed his pickup truck into an SUV in North Richland Hills, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was wanted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested about 12:30 p.m. at Rufe Snow Drive and Meadowlakes Drive in North Richland Hills.

The chase began in Johnson County about 11:45 a.m.

Deputies had responded to a report of a sexual assault of a child at an address in Johnson County, according to Deputy Aaron Pitts. Before deputies arrived at the address, the suspect fled and a resident followed him.

Minutes later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers began trying to stop the suspect. Agencies involved in the pursuit included DPS, Fort Worth police and other authorities.

Speeds reached 95 mph on Northeast Loop 820 near the Hurst and Fort Worth city limits, according to police reports.





The suspect exited the loop and drove into a North Richland Hills neighborhood, slowing down to 40 mph.

The suspect, who was driving a maroon and silver Chevrolet pickup, crashed into a Nissan SUV in North Richland Hills, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS.

The suspect was uninjured and was taken into custody and transported to the Tarrant County Jail.