Crime
Man fired shot during Grand Prairie robbery, threw gun from car in chase, police say
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15
A 21-year-old man fired a shot during a robbery Sunday outside a checking cashing businesses in Grand Prairie, police said.
Tahj Pinson drove up to a person near PLS Checking about 9:45 a.m., pointed a handgun toward the person and demanded money, police said.
Pinson fired one round as the victim walked away from the business, on South Carrier Parkway near West Pioneer Parkway, police said.
Pinson sped off in a car that was stolen, police said.
The robbery victim followed Pinson and provided to authorities information about his vehicle and direction.
Pinson drove to a PLS checking business in Dallas, where Grand Prairie officers tried to stop his vehicle, police said. As Pinson led officers on a short chase, he threw from a window a .40-caliber handgun used in the robbery, police said.
Pinson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, evading in a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.
Comments