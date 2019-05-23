Clerk shot dead during Garland convenience store robbery; police seek two assailants

Clerk shot dead in Garland store robbery Security video shows two men entering the store with handguns. The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and wore hooded sweatshirts. Anyone with information on the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Security video shows two men entering the store with handguns. The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and wore hooded sweatshirts. Anyone with information on the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

A clerk at a Garland convenience store was shot to death during a robbery late Wednesday, police said.

Heng Lam, 30, was fired upon about midnight at the store in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street, police said.

Lam died at Dallas Presbyterian Hospital.

Police had not announced arrests.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Security video shows two men entering the store with handguns. The assailants are about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 with thin builds and wore hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information on the killing should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.



