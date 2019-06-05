18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of recent DeSoto graduate

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old recent DeSoto graduate in Dallas.

Leroy Hawkins III recently graduated from DeSoto High School and played football at the school. He was planning on attending Jackson State University on a full scholarship to play football.

Kenaijae Keon Anderson was arrested Tuesday afternoon and police said he admitted to shooting Hawkins, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

On Tuesday night, Dallas police responded shortly after midnight to the shooting in the 400 block of North Akard Street near Federal Street. The shooter walked up to a red 2007 Pontiac and argued with two people inside before pulling out a gun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hawkins was found in the passenger seat with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.