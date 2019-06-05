Crime
18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of recent DeSoto graduate
An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old recent DeSoto graduate in Dallas.
Leroy Hawkins III recently graduated from DeSoto High School and played football at the school. He was planning on attending Jackson State University on a full scholarship to play football.
Kenaijae Keon Anderson was arrested Tuesday afternoon and police said he admitted to shooting Hawkins, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.
On Tuesday night, Dallas police responded shortly after midnight to the shooting in the 400 block of North Akard Street near Federal Street. The shooter walked up to a red 2007 Pontiac and argued with two people inside before pulling out a gun.
Hawkins was found in the passenger seat with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
