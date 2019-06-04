17-year-old DeSoto high school football star killed in shooting in Dallas

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A former DeSoto High School football player was fatally shot in Dallas on Tuesday.

Leroy Hawkins III, 17, graduated last week from DeSoto. He was planning on attending Jackson State University on a full scholarship.

Police responded shortly after midnight to a shooting in the 400 block of North Akard Street near Federal Street. A suspect walked up to a red 2007 Pontiac and argued with two people inside before pulling out a gun, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

Hawkins was found in the passenger seat with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police said the suspect, Hawkins and the driver knew each other, WFAA reported. Police had not arrested anyone as of Tuesday afternoon.

Leroy Hawkins III died in a shooting in Dallas on Tuesday, police said. Twitter @LeroyHawkins75

The DeSoto school district tweeted about Hawkins’ death Tuesday afternoon.

“As a school community, we are saddened by the loss of Class of 2019 graduate, Leroy Hawkins III. We have been in contact with the family and understand that funeral arrangements are pending at this time,” the tweet said.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Leroy Hawkins,” said Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson in a statement from JSU. “Leroy was a tremendous son, athlete, student and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Hawkins was a standout offensive lineman at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas. He helped lead the Eagles to a 9-3 overall record, a 5-2 mark in league play and advanced to the second round of the 6A Division I playoffs.