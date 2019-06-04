Fort Worth divers looking for man missing since Monday, a possible drowning victim

How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

For a second day divers with the Fort Worth Fire Department are searching a pond for a man who has been missing at least since Monday.

The Burleson pond is on private property in the 2600 block of Serenity Lane, according to Fort Worth Fire Chief James McAmis.

The missing man was near the pond the last time he was seen, McAmis said. When relatives returned to the area, the man was nowhere to be found, McAmis said.

Family members reported that they believed the man went into the water, and on Monday morning divers with the fire department’s dive team were called into assist the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department with the search, McAmis said.

Divers began searching about 8 a.m. Monday and resumed the search about 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to fire department records.