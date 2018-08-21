Death of Keller man found a week after he crashed his truck remains a mystery

A ruling on the death of a Keller man who was missing for a week before his body was found in a backyard after he wrecked his truck nearby could take months, his sister said Tuesday.

Relatives of Michael “Justin” Archie, 27, said officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office have not released any information on his death.

Tests are scheduled to determine a cause and manner of death, said Carol Lawson, a spokeswoman with the medical examiner’s office. “Toxicology has been ordered,” she said. “Sometimes more tests may be ordered.”

Lawson estimated it could take 90 days to complete the process.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Archie’s sister, Ashley Archie, in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Archie’s body was found about 5:44 p.m. Friday in the backyard of a home in the 2000 block of Missouri Avenue. The home has a “Private Property” sign on it and the backyard is overrun with foliage. A resident at the location could not be contacted Tuesday.

Archie, who lived in Keller with his father, was found a week after he crashed his truck on Evans Avenue three blocks away.

Police have released few details on the wreck.

Archie, the father of two young girls, had completed work on Aug. 10 and was driving in the 2200 block of Evans Avenue. He lost control of his truck, hit something and then crashed into a building, police said.

A witness told family members that Archie crawled out of his truck. By the time police arrived, he had left the scene. He did not go to a hospital.

His body was scheduled to be released to the family on Tuesday.

Funeral services are pending.

A benefit for Archie’s family is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Silver Wheel Skating Rink, 7628 Corina Drive, in White Settlement. Those interested also can make donations to a gofundme account set up for the family.