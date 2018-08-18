Police find body of missing Keller man, but family still can’t say what happened

A body that was located in the backyard of a residence in the 2200 block of Missouri Drive on Friday is believed to be a man who has been missing for eight days.

Michael “Justin” Archie, 27, of Keller, was last seen on the afternoon of Aug. 10 as he crawled out of his truck after a one-vehicle wreck in the 2200 block of Evans Avenue near John Peter Smith Hospital.

Archie, also known as “J” or “JU,” was not arrested, nor was he taken to a hospital. It’s unclear where he went afterward.

His friends and relatives searched late into the night on Friday, hoping to run across a clue that would lead to his whereabouts.

Officers located his body hours before their search ended, according to a police report.

A relative said officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office called on Saturday and confirmed that Archie’s body had been located.

Two officers working an investigation call about 5:45 p.m. Friday located a body behind a residence in the same area where Archie went missing.

Archie, who leaves behind two daughters, one 5 and the other 3, also left behind instructions that he wanted a celebration to be held after his death. Archie just missed his 5-year-old daughter’s birthday on Wednesday.

“He didn’t want people moping around,” said Ashley Archie, his sister.

Those who wish to help the family with funeral costs can do so at this website.