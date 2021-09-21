GoFundMe fundraiser created for injured woman, family after car crash near Saginaw

A car crash that took the lives of two Boswell High School students on Sept. 15 left a mother of two severely injured and recovering in a North Texas hospital.

Kayleigh Smith-Griego was in the family’s truck with her husband and two young sons, 3 years and 3 months old, when the students’ car collided with the truck head-on at the intersection of West Bailey Boswell Road and Twin Mills Boulevard in north Fort Worth near Saginaw, according to a GoFundMe page that’s raising money for her family.

Smith-Griego’s sister-in-law Melissa Kile created the GoFundMe fundraiser to help with medical bills and other expenses Smith-Griego’s family is facing.

Kile said in the GoFundMe description that Smith-Griego’s husband, Andrew, and their sons sustained minor injuries, but Smith-Griego was initially in the ICU on a ventilator and needs physical therapy.

“She is still in a lot of pain so managing has been quite difficult for her,” Kile wrote in an update on the website Monday. “She was able to get up from the bed and walk a few steps to the chair and back but that’s about all she could handle for the day.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached over $67,000 in donations out of the $100,000 goal that was set four days after its creation.

In the update given Monday, Kile wrote that the family felt blessed by all the love and support they had received. The fundraiser description under several photos of Smith-Griego and her family included a request for everyone to keep the Lopez family in their prayers, acknowledging how their family is going through the unimaginable.

Isaiah Lopez, a senior, and Elijah Lopez, a freshman, died on the scene of the crash, which was about a mile away from Boswell High School, which is in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district. The brothers are survived by their mother Clarissa, and younger brother, Jacob, the Star-Telegram previously reported.