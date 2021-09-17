Fort Worth
Young boy killed in fatal Fort Worth highway crash, according to police
A 9-year-old boy is dead after a highway crash in which the driver of a pickup crashed into a bridge pillar, according to Fort Worth police.
Henry Small, the 9-year-old boy identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was transported to Cook Children’s Hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the crash.
Police said the driver of a white Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Intestate 20 and tried to take the exit to Bryant Irvin Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a large concrete pillar supporting a bridge.
The crash caused catastrophic damage to the car, police said, and Henry Small, who was in the back seat and wearing a seat belt, was injured. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
