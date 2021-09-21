Fort Worth teen arrested in connection with June shooting death of 18-year-old

A Fort Worth teen was arrested Monday in connection with a summer homicide in west Fort Worth involving another teen who was found shot to death on a street, according to jail and Fort Worth police records.

He is the second teen to be taken into custody in the fatal June shooting.

Fort Worth police have not released information on a motive for the shooting death of 18-year-old Nathan Bocanegra.

Nathan Bocanegra was shot and killed on June 1, 2021, in Fort Worth. A Fort Worth teen was arrested Monday and accused of being involved in Bocanegra’s homicide. Courtesly: GoFundMe

Arrested on Monday was 19-year-old Francisco Caldera Nevarez of Fort Worth. He faces a charge of murder in the case.

Just days after the killing, 19-year-old Brianna Zamarron of Fort Worth was taken into custody and accused of being involved in the homicide.

Zamarron was charged with murder on June 24, and she was free Tuesday on $50,000 bond.

At about 4 a.m. on June 1, Fort Worth police responded to a call of someone lying in the roadway with trauma in the 5400 block of Dennis Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a body and homicide detectives began an investigation.

The body was later identified as Nathan Bocanegra, but Fort Worth police have not released any other details in the case such as if more arrests are expected.

Bocanegra died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

