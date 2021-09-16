Fort Worth man said voices told him to do bad things in 1998. Now he’s charged with murder

Christopher Phillips started seeing psychiatrists at the age of 9 because he was hearing voices and seeing things.

As a child, Phillips did not set fires, but he killed cats, dogs, frogs and other animals, and then sliced them up, according to court documents. At 18, he was arrested for drawing a gun on his sister and threatening her, the documents say.

On Monday, the 41-year-old Phillips was arrested on a murder charge, accused of stabbing a man to death in a west Fort Worth neighborhood last week and then calling 911 to report it.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the stabbing, and an arrest warrant affidavit wasn’t available as of Thursday.

Phillips was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $75,000 on the murder charge.

Killed in the attack was 37-year-old Jasen R. Crenshaw, of Fort Worth. He died from a stab wound to his abdomen.

Fort Worth police responded to the 911 call just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the 6300 block of Darwood Avenue.

When they arrived, police found Phillips and Crenshaw, who was wounded and later died at a Fort Worth hospital.

After his arrest for threatening his sister In 1998 and at the age of 18, Phillips explained to a doctor that he was told he had schizophrenia, but at that time he had not been on any medications, according to a May 4, 1998, examination report on Phillips.

He stated that he had gotten into multiple fights at school and was suspended so many times that he couldn’t remember the number, according to the documents.

Phillips said he had an extensive history with marijuana, alcohol and crack cocaine, according to the report obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He claimed to have been hearing three to four voices in his head that told him to do bad things, and said to stop them he sometimes would roll his eyes up in his head, get drunk and pass out, the report states.

The report also stated that Phillips had a sociopathic personality disorder with a history of drug and alcohol abuse, but he was competent to stand trial on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against his sister.

He was sentenced to 72 months of probation in August 1998, according to Tarrant County court records..