Fort Worth

Two killed, three injured in major car accident in northwest Fort Worth, officials say

Two people were killed in a major accident in northwest Fort Worth near Saginaw on Wednesday afternoon, according to MedStar.

The collision was reported about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Bailey Boswell Road and Twin Mills Boulevard.

Two people were reported dead on scene and three sustained minor injuries, according to MedStar.

At least two people were taken to a local hospital.

Details on what caused the crash and how many vehicles were involved weren’t immediately available.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 5:59 PM.

David Silva Ramirez
