Four people assaulted at La Gran Plaza in south Fort Worth by man with sharp object

Four people were assaulted by a man at La Gran Plaza shopping center in south Fort Worth on Monday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.







At about 4:30 p.m., police units were dispatched to 4200 South Freeway off Interstate 35 on a cutting call.







A man was inside the plaza with a sharp metal object and assaulted four people. The man was arrested and is currently in custody, police said Monday evening.







One victim was taken to a hospital with an injury that authorities said was not life-threatening.

