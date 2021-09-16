Friends, teammates mourn Boswell High baseball players killed in Fort Worth car crash

Family, friends and former classmates are mourning the deaths of two Boswell High School students who were killed in a car crash Wednesday in northwest Fort Worth.

Isaiah Lopez was a senior who was set to join the varsity baseball team in the spring and had played on the team two years ago. His brother Elijah Lopez was a freshman who also had planned to play baseball at Boswell in the spring.

The collision involving a car and a pickup truck was reported about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Bailey Boswell Road and Twin Mills Boulevard, about a mile away from the school. Three other people were injured in the accident, which is being investigated by Fort Worth police, authorities said.

Isaiah and Elijah Lopez are survived by their mother, Clarissa, and younger brother, Jacob, according to a GoFundMe page that is raising money to help the family.

“Clarissa did and does everything for her boys,” the GoFundMe page says. “Isaiah and Elijah touched so many people and had such a life left to live. Please pray for this entire family and community, as our world has been crushed.”

“Isaiah always had a smile on his face,” Jacob Hooker, former Boswell baseball coach during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, said in a phone interview. “He started for us [at second base] as a sophomore, then COVID hit and we couldn’t finish the season. He took off last year, but continued to play summer ball. Kid always had friends around him. He was very popular with the baseball kids and was good in the classroom. Good grades and well-liked by the teachers, and a very respectful kid to his coaches and teachers.”

Coleton Sedberry, a 2021 Boswell graduate and baseball player, said on Twitter that Isaiah was “hands down one of the nicest kids I’ve ever met. He always put a smile on my face and everyone around him. I’m sure his brother was just as kind, caring and compassionate as he was.”

The most kind hearted kid you could ever ask for. Always had a smile on his face,always checking up on family, loved to Joke around all that.This was the most dedicated kid I have ever met. The memories we have made will never be forgotten. Rest Easy Isaiah #LLI #LLE pic.twitter.com/Ndjn27RUUg — lukecruz5 (@lukecruz51) September 16, 2021

Payton Peterson, a 2020 Boswell graduate and baseball player, remembered good times with Isaiah and other members of the team in a post on Facebook.

“Even though our season was shortened by COVID back in 2020, the times I spent with those guys, including Isaiah, are some of the best memories that I ever had in all my years in baseball, especially our trip to Killeen right before the virus hit,” Peterson wrote. “Isaiah was one of the nicest kids you’d ever meet and also one of the funniest guys from that very small portion of sophomores that were on the team that year. He will be greatly missed. The way the Boswell community has come together and has shown their support, and love, is something that truly warms my heart, and really signifies the meaning of One Bos. One Team.”

We want to encourage everyone to wear a Boswell Baseball shirt tomorrow to honor our fallen Pioneers. @BaseballBoswell — Boswell High School (@boswellhs) September 16, 2021

Students and other members of the community gathered at the school’s baseball field on Wednesday night to honor the Lopez brothers.

In a message to parents, Boswell High Principal Nika Davis said, “Our school community is in shock with the loss of Isaiah and Elijah. As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community. The loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer.”

Boswell High is in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

“Our district crisis counselors will be offering support to the family, and they will be available on campus to provide the emotional support our students and colleagues will need in the coming days and weeks,” Davis wrote in the email.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 12:43 PM.