Arlington Mayor diagnosed with COVID over holidays: ‘I don’t wish that on anyone’

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams was diagnosed with coronavirus, he said in an address through a Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce Facebook Live video.

While updating viewers on everything from city Unity Council discussions to the city’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine at Esports Stadium Arlington and urging residents to practice social distancing measures, Williams shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I don’t wish that on anyone,” he said.

The announcement was the first time Williams publicly acknowledged his bout with COVID. Williams did not specify when he was officially diagnosed, whether he still has the virus or the severity of his symptoms.

He did, however, urge people to register through the Tarrant County Public Health website for the COVID vaccination.

“I hope that so many of our citizens can avoid getting that virus and in addition to that please go get signed up for vaccinations,” Williams said.

