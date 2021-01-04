Arlington resumes COVID vaccinations, but county registration is required this time

Coronavirus vaccine distribution at Esports Stadium Arlington will resume Tuesday, but people will be turned away if they don’t register through the county.

The Arlington Fire Department will distribute 4,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine at 1200 Ballpark Way to those who have registered through the Tarrant County Public Health portal. The county agency will assign a specific number of people to receive vaccines at the site. Officials will turn away anyone who arrives to the stadium without county confirmation or were not assigned to the location, a fire department spokesperson wrote in a press release.

The vaccine is still open only to qualified workers — first responders and health care employees — as well as people over 65 or those who suffer from chronic medical conditions that place them at a higher risk of severe disease.

The update comes after the distribution site burned through its initial shipment of 3,000 doses the city received Dec. 28. State health officials’ order to offer the vaccine to the elderly and people with heightened risks overwhelmed Arlington officials’ process, initially designed for emergency responders and medical personnel.

“The single coordination point is essential from a vaccination management perspective because the mass vaccination effort may last for months,” the press release stated.

The distribution site will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 5. To register, visit the Tarrant County Public Health website. The fire department will also post updates to distribution plans on its Facebook page, Facebook.com/ArlingtonTXFire.

Please use the Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) Covid-19 Vaccination Sign Up to be designated a vaccination location.... Posted by ArlingtonTx Fire on Monday, January 4, 2021