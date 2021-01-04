Fort Worth Congresswoman Kay Granger tests positive for COVID after arriving in D.C.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger thanks her supporters during an election watch party. On Monday Granger tested poistive for coronavirus. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth U.S. Rep. Kay Granger tested positive for the coronavirus.

Granger was tested when she arrived in Washington, D.C. for the beginning of the 117th Congress, according to a statement Monday from Sarah Flaim, spokesperson for Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee. Granger is the ranking Republican on the committee.

She is asymptomatic and “feeling great!’ Flaim said in the statement. Granger is under the care of her doctor and quarantining.





The longtime congresswoman and former Fort Worth mayor received a round of the coronavirus vaccine in December.

This is at least the second time Granger has been exposed to COVID-19. In July she quarantined after sitting next to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, on a flight leaving Texas. Gohmert, who often was seen walking around the U.S. Capitol without a mask, had tested positive for the virus.