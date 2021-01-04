Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Politics & Government

Fort Worth Congresswoman Kay Granger tests positive for COVID after arriving in D.C.

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger thanks her supporters during an election watch party. On Monday Granger tested poistive for coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger thanks her supporters during an election watch party. On Monday Granger tested poistive for coronavirus. Yffy Yossifor yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth U.S. Rep. Kay Granger tested positive for the coronavirus.

Granger was tested when she arrived in Washington, D.C. for the beginning of the 117th Congress, according to a statement Monday from Sarah Flaim, spokesperson for Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee. Granger is the ranking Republican on the committee.

She is asymptomatic and “feeling great!’ Flaim said in the statement. Granger is under the care of her doctor and quarantining.

The longtime congresswoman and former Fort Worth mayor received a round of the coronavirus vaccine in December.

This is at least the second time Granger has been exposed to COVID-19. In July she quarantined after sitting next to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, on a flight leaving Texas. Gohmert, who often was seen walking around the U.S. Capitol without a mask, had tested positive for the virus.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service