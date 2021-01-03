Tarrant County has reported more than 15,000 COVID cases, 136 deaths in past week

Tarrant County reported 4,367 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Sunday.

Sunday’s totals include cases reported Friday and Saturday.

Most COVID data won’t be updated by the county until Monday, including hospitalizations, positivity rate and ventilator use.

Tarrant County has confirmed 157,732 COVID-19 cases, including 1,525 deaths and an estimated 114,800 recoveries.

The county has reported 15,433 cases and 136 deaths in the past week.

The latest deaths include an Arlington woman in her 30s, a White Settlement man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Haltom City man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Lakeside man in his 80s, a Haltom City man in his 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, a River Oaks woman in her 80s, and a North Richland Hills woman in her 90s.

One of the 13 had no underlying health conditions and five had unknown underlying health conditions.