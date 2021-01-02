Dallas County launches COVID-19 vaccine registration portal, joins Tarrant County

Dallas County has opened registration for its residents to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Dallas County Health and Human Services launched the registration portal Saturday evening, and it’s open to county residents who are in the state’s Phase 1A and Phase 1B priority groups. Phase 1A includes health care workers, first-responders and school nurses among others. Phase 1B includes people who are 65 years or older and those over the age of 16 with an underlying health condition as outlined by the state.

Dallas County has already distributed the 1,200 doses of the vaccine it received from the state, said County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. The county expects more allocations in the coming weeks and months. Those who are highly vulnerable will be vaccinated first as doses come in.

“As more vaccine becomes available, we will work through the registration list and determine eligibility,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Tarrant County launched a similar registration portal on Dec. 29 for those in the state’s priority groups. The county health department was allocated 4,200 doses of the vaccine.

Officials said those who register have to be patient as there is a limited supply of the vaccine.