Tarrant surpasses 150,000 COVID cases after single-day high cases, deaths on Thursday

Tarrant County reported a record high 3,116 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths on Thursday.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 150,004 COVID-19 cases, including 1,494 deaths and an estimated 108,969 recoveries.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Forest Hill man in his 40s, two Fort Worth men in their 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Grapevine man in his 60s, a Hurst woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Saginaw woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 60s, a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, a Lake Worth man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Saginaw woman in her 70s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s, an Arlington man in his 80s, four Fort Worth men in their 80s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s. Four of the 26 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 25 to a pandemic-high 1,399.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 28% of the 4,271 occupied beds in Tarrant County.

Confirmed COVID patients also are using a pandemic-high 23.1% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region as of Wednesday. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

A pandemic-high 90% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, according to county data. There are currently 914 available hospital beds in the county, up 146 from a pandemic low set on Tuesday.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% capacity as of Wednesday. The rate was at a pandemic high 99% on Monday.

A pandemic high 343 ventilators were being used as of Wednesday. That’s 43% of the 800 ventilators available in the county. The pandemic-high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The previous high for most ventilators concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents increased to a record 29% as of Monday, up from 23%, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 31:

Fort Worth, 659

Arlington, 259

Mansfield, 60

Bedford, 46

Keller, 41

White Settlement, 40

Grapevine, 39

Euless, 31

Azle, 30

Benbrook, 30

Hurst, 30

North Richland Hills, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 25

Grand Prairie, 20

Haltom City, 19

Sansom Park, 18

Richland Hills, 16

Crowley, 15

Forest Hill, 14

Lake Worth, 11

Saginaw, 11

Southlake, 11

Watauga, 10

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Pantego, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Lakeside, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

River Oaks, 1





Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

