Tarrant County sheriff reports first in-custody death of year; 5 inmates die of COVID

FORT WORTH

A 46-year-old man is the first in-custody death reported by the Tarrant County Jail in the new year.

The man, who had been held in the jail since Oct. 9, was sent to the hospital on Dec. 27 “due to significant underlying medical issues” and was COVID-19 positive when he died on Saturday, according to Lt. Jennifer Gabbert.

The man had been arrested on suspicion of violence against a family member and has not yet been identified.

He is the fifth person being held at the jail who has died of COVID-19.

In total, 17 people being held at the jail died in 2020.

