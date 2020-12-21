Man in Tarrant County custody dies from COVID-19, becomes 3rd inmate to die this month

A man held at the Tarrant County Jail died Saturday from COVID-19, becoming the 15th inmate at the jail to die this year.

The 34-year-old is the 15th person who was being held at the jail to die this year, and the fourth to die from coronavirus. Two other people at the jail have died this month — Dextouri Loaymayant Williams, 48, and Nancy Lynn Nielsen, 56.

As of Monday night, the man who died Saturday was not identified by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office or the Attorney General’s office, which publishes in-custody death reports. The man died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Of the 15 deaths of Tarrant County inmates announced this year, authorities haven’t released a cause in six cases. Seven deaths were due to natural causes and one was a suicide.

There were 47 inmates and 47 jailers with positive COVID tests as of Monday, according to data submitted to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There were a reported 81 jailers testing positive on Dec. 2.

This comes after Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in late November that he had the coronavirus.

The man who died Saturday was originally booked into Tarrant County Jail on Sep. 9 for assault/family violence/strangulation. The Texas Rangers are investigating his death.