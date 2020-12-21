Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man in Tarrant County custody dies from COVID-19, becomes 3rd inmate to die this month

A man held at the Tarrant County Jail died Saturday from COVID-19, becoming the 15th inmate at the jail to die this year.
A man held at the Tarrant County Jail died Saturday from COVID-19, becoming the 15th inmate at the jail to die this year. Courtesy: THE FRESNO BEE

A man incarcerated at the Tarrant County Jail died Saturday from COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The 34-year-old is the 15th person who was being held at the jail to die this year, and the fourth to die from coronavirus. Two other people at the jail have died this month — Dextouri Loaymayant Williams, 48, and Nancy Lynn Nielsen, 56.

As of Monday night, the man who died Saturday was not identified by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office or the Attorney General’s office, which publishes in-custody death reports. The man died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Of the 15 deaths of Tarrant County inmates announced this year, authorities haven’t released a cause in six cases. Seven deaths were due to natural causes and one was a suicide.

There were 47 inmates and 47 jailers with positive COVID tests as of Monday, according to data submitted to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. There were a reported 81 jailers testing positive on Dec. 2.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This comes after Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in late November that he had the coronavirus.

The man who died Saturday was originally booked into Tarrant County Jail on Sep. 9 for assault/family violence/strangulation. The Texas Rangers are investigating his death.

Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service