Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Tarrant Sheriff Waybourn says he has coronavirus; some commanders begin to quarantine

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Friday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Waybourn, 61, began showing symptoms on the evening of Nov. 13 and started to quarantine. He tested positive on Saturday, Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said.

Waybourn, who has experienced mild symptoms, has been in contact with the Tarrant County Health Department to determine close-contact risks. There were three people who had been in close contact with him during the high-risk period, Gabbert said. They have recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Some members of the sheriff’s office command staff began to quarantine on Saturday as a precaution.

Organizers of a Saturday demonstration in Dallas attended by supporters of President Donald Trump indicated before the event that Waybourn would be among its speakers, but the sheriff did not attend. He canceled because of a personal family matter, David McClelland, a Waybourn spokesman, said Saturday.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Waybourn, a Republican, earlier this month won another term with 52.67% of the vote. Democratic candidate Vance Keyes received 47.33%.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service