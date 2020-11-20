Tarrant Sheriff Waybourn says he has coronavirus; some commanders begin to quarantine

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn on Friday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Waybourn, 61, began showing symptoms on the evening of Nov. 13 and started to quarantine. He tested positive on Saturday, Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said.

Waybourn, who has experienced mild symptoms, has been in contact with the Tarrant County Health Department to determine close-contact risks. There were three people who had been in close contact with him during the high-risk period, Gabbert said. They have recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Some members of the sheriff’s office command staff began to quarantine on Saturday as a precaution.

Organizers of a Saturday demonstration in Dallas attended by supporters of President Donald Trump indicated before the event that Waybourn would be among its speakers, but the sheriff did not attend. He canceled because of a personal family matter, David McClelland, a Waybourn spokesman, said Saturday.

Waybourn, a Republican, earlier this month won another term with 52.67% of the vote. Democratic candidate Vance Keyes received 47.33%.