At Trump rally in Dallas, speakers say election was flawed, despite absence of evidence

The chairman of the Texas Republican party sounded like a military recruiter Saturday as he pumped up the crowd at a rally in support of President Donald Trump outside Dallas City Hall.

Allen West asked those in the crowd, which later filled at least three city blocks in a march, to raise their right hands and take an oath to defend the Constitution. “The fight is not over,” he said.

“You’re now soldiers in the army for America,” West said when the oath was complete.

Another speaker, Dana Loesch, a former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, said the presidential race’s outcome was not certain. The Associated Press and television networks have projected that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election.

“We will protect the integrity of the vote,” Loesch said. “We will.”

The New York Times reported recently that election officials in dozens of states said there was no evidence that “fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race.”

Rally organizers indicated that Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn would be among the event’s keynote speakers, but the sheriff did not attend. He canceled because of a personal family matter, a Waybourn spokesman said.