Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County health officials report about 1,400 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Tarrant County public health authorities on Friday reported 1,412 new coronavirus cases.

The county health department also reported four COVID-19 deaths. Two men in their 80s from Fort Worth, a man in his 80s from Bedford and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth died, the agency said. Each had underlying health conditions, it said.

Tarrant County has reported 88,948 novel coronavirus cases and 822 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and an estimated 64,738 people have recovered.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients were using 18% of occupied beds and 14% of all hospital beds in the county as of Thursday, according to the latest data available. Seventy-nine percent of the county’s hospital beds were occupied.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service