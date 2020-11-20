Tarrant County health officials report about 1,400 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Tarrant County public health authorities on Friday reported 1,412 new coronavirus cases.

The county health department also reported four COVID-19 deaths. Two men in their 80s from Fort Worth, a man in his 80s from Bedford and a man in his 70s from Fort Worth died, the agency said. Each had underlying health conditions, it said.

Tarrant County has reported 88,948 novel coronavirus cases and 822 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and an estimated 64,738 people have recovered.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients were using 18% of occupied beds and 14% of all hospital beds in the county as of Thursday, according to the latest data available. Seventy-nine percent of the county’s hospital beds were occupied.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



