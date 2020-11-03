Live updates: Tarrant County sheriff’s race and judges election results

With early voting numbers in, Republican Sheriff Bill Waybourn is ahead of Democrat challenger Vance Keyes in the race for Tarrant County sheriff.

At 7 p.m., Waybourn had 53% of the vote with Keyes at 47%.

Incumbent Waybourn took office in 2017. The last year of his tenure has brought in criticism from Democrats after 10 people died in the jail in 2020, a spike from previous years. Overall, 18 people have died under Waybourn’s watch.

Waybourn has spoken at President Donald Trump’s White House, is often a guest on conservative radio talk shows and has stood next to a Republican congressional candidate in uniform for a TV spot. He supports the county’s participation in the federal 287(g) program, which allows deputies to act as ICE agents.

His opponents say Waybourn is more of a politician than a sheriff.

Keyes has two decades of experience as a Fort Worth police officer. He currently oversees the tactical operations division, including SWAT and Special Operations. Keyes built much of his campaign on the fact that he would be the opposite of Waybourn: He’d focus on reducing jail deaths, would hire a more diverse staff and would end the 287G program.

Judges:

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 153

Alisha Darden: 46%

Susan McCoy: 54%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 213

Lakesha Smith: 47%

Chris Wolfe: 53%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 342

Valerie Baston: 46%

Kimberly Fitzpatrick: 53%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 348

Megan Fahey: 53%

Maryellen W. Hicks: 47%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 352

Josh Burgess: 54%

Olyn Poole: 46%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 360

Patricia Baca Bennett: 53%

Michael Munoz: 47%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 48

David Evans: 53%

Lawrence Meyers: 47%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 67

Don Cosby: 53%

Matthew Hegeman: 47%

▪ Texas District Court Judge District 96

Tim Brandenburg: 46%

Pat Gallagher: 54%

Tarrant County Criminal District Court Judge No. 2

Wayne Salvant: 53%

Karen Williams: 47%