Tarrant County jail reports another 2 inmate deaths within a week, including suicide

Two people in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office have died over the last week, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to five in December and 17 in 2020.

Jared Chapman, 32, died in a John Peter Smith Hospital room on Dec. 22 after hanging himself, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident, classified as a suicide, occurred in the Tarrant County Corrections Center, records show.

The sheriff’s office announced in a news release on Tuesday that another inmate died inside JPS on Monday, apparently from complications stemming from a medical procedure at the hospital. The identity of the inmate has not been released pending notification of the family, the sheriff’s office said, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

Spokespeople representing the sheriff’s office and the Texas Rangers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Of the 17 in-custody deaths in Tarrant County in 2020, officials said four were related to the coronavirus. Five deaths were ruled to be from other natural causes and authorities haven’t announced a cause in six of the cases.

There was one other inmate suicide in late April, when Dean Ray Stewart, 50, was found dead in the jail of a hanging, medical examiner records show. Family was worried about his mental instability before he died.

Earlier in December, two inmates died within a week. Two others died within a week in November.