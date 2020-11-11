Man, 60, is the second Tarrant County jail inmate to die this week and 12th this year

A 60-year-old man in custody at the Tarrant County Jail’s Green Bay Facility died Tuesday in a hospital emergency room, authorities said.

The cause and manner of Kennie Craven’s death about 9 a.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital were not clear, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An inmate experienced an unknown medical emergency inside the jail on Urban Drive in Fort Worth on Tuesday, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said. The agency said he was a 60-year-old man. It did not release his name.

Life saving measures were taken, and the inmate, who had been booked into the jail on Aug. 1 on suspicion of assault bodily injury/impeding breath, was taken to JPS.

Craven was the 12th person to die in Tarrant County Jail custody this year and the second this week. Authorities have not released a cause in six of the deaths. Three other deaths were due to natural causes, two were caused by COVID-19 and one was a suicide.

The Texas Rangers investigate in-custody sheriff’s office deaths.