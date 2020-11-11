Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Grand jury returns capital murder indictment in teenager’s 1974 killing in Fort Worth

A Tarrant County grand jury on Wednesday returned a capital murder indictment against a man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl in Fort Worth in 1974.

Police in September arrested Glen McCurley, 77, in Carla Walker’s strangling death, and he was charged in a complaint with capital murder.

McCurley has been jailed since his arrest. A Criminal District Court No. 1 judge on Oct. 14 raised his bond from $100,000 to $500,000.

A DNA profile from semen collected from Walker’s bra matches McCurley, authorities allege, and Fort Worth police arrested him on Sept. 21. He is accused of abducting Walker on Feb. 17, 1974, while she was on a date with her boyfriend, before raping and torturing her.

McCurley was identified as a suspect after the crime because he owned a .22 Ruger pistol matching a magazine recovered from the abduction scene.

Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
