Man found dead along East Loop 820 in southeast Fort Worth, authorities say

A man was found dead along the side of a freeway in south Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, according to MedStar and police.

A person called 911 to say a man, wearing black pants and a blue shirt, was lying on the right shoulder of East Loop 820, according to a police call log. The caller believed the man was deceased, police said.

Medics responded to the 6200 block of the highway around 9:45 a.m. and pronounced the man dead, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said over the phone. They didn’t attempt any resuscitation, he said.

Officers were still investigating the report around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.

He confirmed a body was found but noted “that’s all we are releasing due to it being an active investigation.”

