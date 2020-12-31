Arlington officials out of COVID-19 vaccines for now. When, what to expect next round

When Arlington officials readied their COVID-19 vaccine distribution center at Esports Stadium Arlington, they were expecting to inoculate first responders and health care workers. They received the first round of Moderna vaccines Monday and opened the center for those who qualified early Tuesday with plans to continue through Saturday.

By Thursday, however, the Fire Department had administered all of the 3,000 doses received Monday, after state officials ordered agencies to offer vaccinations to people over 65 and those over 16 with underlying medical conditions.

The distribution center at 1200 Ballpark Way accepted the first 300 people inside the stadium Thursday morning after administering the majority of available doses Wednesday.

The majority of the doses, Fire Chief Don Crowson said, likely went to those over 65.

“We’re pleased with that,” Crowson said. “The vaccine’s certainly getting to people who need it and we know there’s a lot more to do.”

The Fire Department is expecting more doses during the next week, Crowson said. After administering their initial allotment in a couple of days, he said, the city has made its case that it needs larger allotments.

“I think we’ve proven that we can get the vaccine out quickly,” he said. “We want the state to help us do that by giving us more.”

Crowson said the Fire Department will set the amount of people per day who may receive the vaccine for the next round of distributions. Arlington officials will register people who qualify when they arrive to the distribution site. Preregistration will not be required for the next allotment of vaccines.

The Fire Department initially asked first responders and health care workers to preregister through an optional online process, but abandoned the form when state officials opened vaccinations to the elderly and those with medical conditions.

Crowson said residents can visit the Fire Department’s Facebook page for updates.

The vaccines from our first batch have all been distributed. Please monitor our facebook page. We will keep you aware as... Posted by ArlingtonTx Fire on Thursday, December 31, 2020