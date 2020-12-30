COVID vaccine now available to Arlington-area health care, front-line workers

Vaccines are now available for first responders and front-line healthcare providers in Arlington and surrounding cities, according to city officials.

— City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) December 28, 2020

Administration of the Moderna vaccine began Tuesday at Esports Stadium Arlington, at 1200 Ballpark Way, and will continue through Saturday.

Those who qualify for the vaccine must bring a mask, photo ID, and agency ID proving they are among the groups eligible to receive the vaccine and a bar code if they have been preregistered.

Arlington Fire Department officials spent much of last week preparing to receive 3,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas’ second week of vaccine distribution. Assistant Fire Chief Gerald Randall said as many as 100 people could be vaccinated from the center per hour.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People who live or work in Kennedale, Bedford, Euless, Mansfield, Colleyville, Grapevine, Pantego, Hurst or Dalworthington Gardens may qualify for the vaccine. People who work at DFW International Airport also qualify.

People who qualify for the vaccine can register at https://arlington.saferestart.net.