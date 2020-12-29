Do you live in Tarrant County? Find out if you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you live in Tarrant County, you can register to be next in line for the coronavirus vaccine.

A registration portal has been launched on the county’s website at https://tcph.quickbase.com/db/bq3q4uet8 that allows people to be on a queue for the vaccine. People eligible will be those who are 65 years or older and those over the age of 16 with an underlying health condition. Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, warned that people shouldn’t register at this time if they don’t fall into the two priority categories because the website may crash and they’re ineligible anyway.

To get an appointment, people will first need to show that they fit into one of the categories and then the Tarrant County Public Health Department will verify. After that, patients will need to register with the county’s electronic medical system, and then they would receive an appointment.

The county health department was allocated 4,200 doses of the vaccine last week and expects to run out within the next two days. People will start to be vaccinated as more doses arrive in the coming week.

The most important thing is people need to be patient, Taneja said.

Since coronavirus vaccines arrived in mid-December, hospitals in the county and the public health department have vaccinated healthcare workers and first responders as outlined in the state’s phase 1A plan. But officials have now been instructed to start phase 1B, which includes vaccinating those who are 65 years or older and those over the age of 16 with an underlying health condition.

Tarrant County is estimating the first two phases of vaccines will be done in the next two months.

For more information by phone, call the Tarrant County Public Health hotline at 817-248-6299.