Historic day as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Tarrant County

The first doses of the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Tarrant County.

Texas Health Resources received its allotment of 5,850 doses at its central pharmacy in Arlington on Tuesday, said spokesperson Amanda Uffman. Some of the vaccines will be taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest in Fort Worth, where vaccinations were expected to begin. Texas Health Resources has more than 20 hospitals across North Texas.

Like the state has outlined, the hospital system’s initial allocation will be used for front-line caregivers, health care workers in emergency departments and health care workers in COVID-19 units. The state’s distribution plan prioritizes front-line health care workers and nursing home workers and residents of long-term nursing homes.

“Our team members are exhausted from nine months of providing intensive care to seriously ill patients with COVID-19, but despite that weariness, they continue to care for patients and their families each day,” said Barclay Berdan, Texas Health chief executive officer.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said the arrival of the vaccine should give people hope that the end of the pandemic is near. Going back to normal won’t happen overnight, but now there is a weapon to fight COVID-19, he said.

More shipments of the vaccine are expected in the coming weeks as the state is expected to receive more than 1.4 million doses for December, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.