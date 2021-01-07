Pedestrian safety, partnerships among the ideas to beautify this busy Arlington street

After months of public input, analysis and consultation with experts, Arlington leaders have drafted a preliminary to-do list to overhaul much of Cooper Street.

An update to the study of the corridor from its intersection UTA Boulevard to Bardin Road envisions the stretch as a safer environment for pedestrians where people “think, work, and play.” Working ideas for Cooper Street include developing cohesive design standards along the road, encouraging environmentally friendly developments through zoning and fee incentives and improve transportation through the different sections.

Planning and Zoning Commission members asked Ann Foss, city principal planner, about the time needed to realize some of the 17 goals, including one proposal to partner with UT Arlington to incorporate research and design activities into the area between Cooper Street, Arkansas Lane and Medlin Road.

Commissioners also questioned the timeline for implementing changes, some of which could take more than 10 years, as well as the process to encourage business owners to invest in the change.

The city will hold its last public input period on the study from Feb. 9 through Feb. 23. Residents with ideas for short- and long-term improvements can complete an online form during the period or call into a virtual public meeting Feb. 18.

More than 600 weighed into the city’s first public input period in October. The majority of respondents live within a mile of Cooper Street and have lived in Arlington for at least 10 years.

Traffic, visual and safety improvements were the most highly desired upgrades along the corridor. Survey respondents also expressed the most interest in more open space, restaurant and entertainment venues.

The study is projected to go up for City Council vote later in the spring.